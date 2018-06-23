VIDEO: THIS Is What It's Like To Get Up Close And PERSONAL With A 1966 Ford GT40 Continuation

In the world of cars like the Ford GT40 and Shelby Cobra, kit cars are a thing. But, what would you call it if you took a chassis from Superformance and then bolted in parts from the original car?



I, too, am still wrapping my head around this.



In the case of Ted Baird's Ford GT40, it's considered a Continuation. And, it's even registered as a proper GT40. Pretty gnarly, huh?



To understand, I won't try to explain any further. I think you just need to watch the latest Petrolicious clip that explains exactly what makes this particular 1966 Ford GT40 Continuation special. It's a little bit...nutty. And I like it.



Continuation GT40s are not pieces of kit car replica shenanigans put together with a case of cheap beer next to your buddies in the garage. Cars like this week's subject are built as faithful, well, continuations of the originals—schematically accurate in more than just appearance. When it comes to such cars, Superformance is the standard in the industry, but while he admits to the quality of their work, Ted Baird, the owner of this car, went a step further and using a collection of original parts he'd amassed over time, he made sure his GT40 would be a true 1966-spec machine, complete with pieces from some of the race-winning cars themselves.



