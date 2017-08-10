VIDEO: THIS Is Where Hurricane Harvey Flooded Vehicles Go To Die — Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley And MORE!

Easily one of the most treacherous hurricanes the United States has seen in some time, Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on Texans located in the greater Houston area. After watching the coverage of the ever-surging flood waters, it was completely staggering.



When would it stop?



Eventually, it did and now folks are doing their best to return to a normal existence. I can't even imagine what it must be like.



Enthusiasts of all stripes did their best to make it through the storm. One of my favorite stories was of a BMW owner who jacked up his E36 M3 and also raised his other prized possession to ensure the floodwaters didn't claim them.



Others weren't as lucky. Via Instagram I saw short videos of three- and four-car garages flooded with exotica — literally and figuratively. If you've been wondering just how bad it was, check out the video clip below. It's definitely eye opening.



According to reports, the clip below is from Royal Purple Raceway, which is serving as a location to store flooded vehicles post Harvey. We're assuming this is a designated staging area for insurance purposes.



Que the funeral march...











