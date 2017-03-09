VIDEO: TRUE Automotive Story — The Car That Defined The 1980s, The DeLorean DMC-12

I couldn't help myself when thinking of a headline for this story. I couldn't help but think of E!'s True Hollywood Story.



That's kind of the beauty behind the DeLorean DMC-12. It had a very clear rise and fall with a brush with Hollywood that would forever immortalize it as an icon of the 1980s.



And while many are aware of the story behind the automotive company, this video by Donut Media is a comprehensive take on the company, the copious cocaine and, more importantly, the car. So, on the eve before Labor Day we encourage you to kick back and check out this clip.



Hell, you may even learn something.





