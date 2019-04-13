VIDEO: Take A CLOSER Look At The All-new Pininfarina Battista With Top Gear — 1,900 HP, 0-60 Under 2 Seconds And MUCH More...

And the horsepower wars continue.



In an interesting twist, design house Pininfarina brought an all-new electric vehicle to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. For ages it's been responsible for some of the most gorgeous automobiles to grace this great earth. But, this time it's different.



That's because it has set out to build its own car. And, it's not just any auto. It's a serious hypercar that's powered by electricity.



Dubbed the Battista, the concept boasts 1,900 horsepower and nearly 1,700 lb.-ft. of torque. Pretty insane, obviously. As you'd expect from a design house though, the vehicle looks sensational.



Its exterior looks like a Ferrari 488 Pista mated with a McLaren 720S. On the inside I am seeing more 488 vibes mixed with BMW's i8.



Perhaps it's a touch derivative but, boy, it's a stunner.



All that said, Top Gear recently spent some time with the car and got up close and personal. Check out the clip below to learn more about the latest Italian stallion.







