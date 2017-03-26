VIDEO: The All-New Honda Civic Type R Is Here BUT Does Anyone Care?

You know that age-old philosophical question "If a tree falls in a forest and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound?" Well, I am going to ask the same of the all-new Honda Civic Type R.

 

It seems to be making its way around enthusiast sites like ours; however, does anyone REALLY care? 

Unfortunately, Honda is really late to the game here. THINK: There's the Volkswagen Golf R and the Ford Focus RS. Both of which produce 300 plus ponies and feature all-wheel drive.

The Honda, on the other hand, will only benefit from front-wheel drive. 

We know it's all the rage abroad and we also have been saying that Honda has its groove back but we're just a wee bit curious: Do you think the Type R will be a HIT or MISS? What say you, Spies?

Look out for the all-new, hot hatch to appear at the 2017 New York Auto Show in a matter of weeks.


The all-new 2017 Honda Civic Type R is joining our family in the U.S. for the first time. It’s your turn to drive the fastest, most powerful Civic ever sold in America.




