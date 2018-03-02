VIDEO: The All-new Kia Stinger Channels Rock Legend Steven Tyler's YOUTH In Its Super Bowl Ad

Tomorrow marks the biggest game of the 2017-2018 football season. The New England Patriots will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles and any way you slice it, history will be made.



I think it'll be a good game.



And, as with every Super Bowl, there will be plenty of controversial advertisements. After last year's pitiful display of marketing, we're thinking 2018 will bring a bit of fire to the show.



Of course this is a monster opportunity for automakers to show off their creativity and get products in front of folks that may not be enthusiasts. This leads us to our subject, Kia.



The Korean brand has been making a huge push for its all-new Stinger. Unsurprisingly, the car will be featured in its game day advertisement. Benefiting from the celebrity power of Aerosmith front man, Steven Tyler, as well as Formula 1 racing pro Emerson Fittipaldi, this may be a spot that catches you off guard.



See what I mean, below.





With 365 horsepower, the new 2018 Kia Stinger is a legend in the making. But what happens when it comes face to face with another legend: rock and roll icon Steven Tyler? Watch as Steven and the Stinger defy history in Kia’s 2018 Big Game ad.





