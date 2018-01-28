VIDEO: The All-new Lamborghini Urus DETAILED In This 360-degree Walkaround

A vehicle that's been creating a helluva amount of buzz since its debut has been the all-new Lamborghini Urus. The first raging bull sport-utility vehicle since the LM002, it marks a BIG moment for the supercar manufacturer.



Also, it marks a significant breakthrough in the automotive industry as an all-new, super high-end luxury market opens up for SUVs.



While we've shown you plenty of pictures of the all-new Urus, we wanted to pull the curtain back a bit more. In recent weeks it seems that corporate has made a point to distribute a bunch of Urus vehicles to for dealer parties and VIP viewings to drum up interest in the SUV. The goal is simple: Fill up the order banks, ASAP.



That said, one individual who had the chance to get up close and personal with the Urus made sure to detail the vehicle inside and out. Although I take issue with the use of the word review — since it's essentially a sales pitch — it is a nice clip that goes through the all-new Urus, top to bottom.



Check it out below and let us know your thoughts below in the comments!





Lamborghini Urus SUV 4X4 for the win!!! Watch and learn in today’s video all about the all new Lamborghini Urus in today’s vlog. I stopped by Manhattan Motorcars to film this review of the Lamborghini Urus SUV. Thank you to Luca for the opportunity.







