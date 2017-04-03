VIDEO: The FIRST Three Bugatti Chirons Have SHIPPED — Go Behind The Scenes To See Them Built

Once and a while I still have people talk to me about that television program How its Made and how they saw a Ferrari or whatever other supercar get built. People love to see how unfathomable things get crafted.



And when you properly understand the amount of dedication or specialty behind something like the Bugatti Chiron, you can't blame them.



Although I wasn't an especially big fan of the Veyron, I have to say that Volkswagen's premier auto manufacturer has my attention with the Chiron. Perhaps its the tighter design or perhaps its that beautiful, circular line that integrates the venting into the vehicle's hind quarters. It reminds me of the 1920s round door Rolls-Royce.



Good news, car freaks. According to a video released by Bugatti yesterday, the first three Chirons have been shipped to customers in Europe and the Middle East. To get a glimpse behind the scenes of how they came to be, scope out the brief clip from Bugatti below.





A super sports car dream come true. This week, the doors of Bugatti’s “Atelier” at the brand’s headquarters in Molsheim opened for the delivery of the first customer vehicles in the Chiron series. Three of the world’s most powerful, fastest, most luxurious and most exclusive production super sports cars are now starting their journey to their owners in Europe and the Middle East.



Fuel consumption, l/100km: 35.2 in urban areas / 15.2 in extra urban areas / 22.5 combined; combined CO2 emissions g/km: 516; efficiency class: G



