VIDEO: The NSFW Life Hack That Will Fix A Dent In Your Car

Agent00R submitted on 4/26/2017

Category: Misc News

You know, I have seen a lot of things on the internet but this is definitely one of the more interesting ones.

That's because it mixes sex with a car fix.

And I've seen plenty of interesting car fixes before.

Having said that, a video was published on YouTube of a young woman holding a sex toy — a dildo — and removing a dent in her vehicle. Although it's a brief clip, the young lady takes the base of the toy, applies it to the dented area, twists and voila(!) it pops right out.

I guess you could say she rubbed it out.

So, uh, is this the best alternative to paintless dent removal?


Fixing dent in your car with dildo




Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

