VIDEO: The NSFW Life Hack That Will Fix A Dent In Your Car

You know, I have seen a lot of things on the internet but this is definitely one of the more interesting ones. That's because it mixes sex with a car fix.



And I've seen plenty of interesting car fixes before.



Having said that, a video was published on YouTube of a young woman holding a sex toy — a dildo — and removing a dent in her vehicle. Although it's a brief clip, the young lady takes the base of the toy, applies it to the dented area, twists and voila(!) it pops right out.



I guess you could say she rubbed it out.



So, uh, is this the best alternative to paintless dent removal?





Fixing dent in your car with dildo



