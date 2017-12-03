VIDEO: This Is What Happens When Dwayne Wade Takes An Uber Instead Of A Private Car

Agent00R submitted on 3/12/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:45:00 PM

0 user comments | Views : 434 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I am not sure about you, boys and girls, but when I am in a major metropolis and I don't have wheels — or my car is already parked and ringing up a helluva fee — I take Uber to get around.

I use to take trains to get around but for the time being that's not an option.

Interacting with the drivers can be the best part. But, what if you're a celebrity or one of the NBA's best players?

Then you may be in for a helluva ride.

As seen in a video that Dwayne Wade took, in what appears to be good-natured spirit, Wade films his reaction as the driver rants and raves. It may not be the most humble move but it definitely is a bit entertaining.


Dwyane Wade rides an Uber with a SUPER excited driver !





VIDEO: This Is What Happens When Dwayne Wade Takes An Uber Instead Of A Private Car

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]