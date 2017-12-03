VIDEO: This Is What Happens When Dwayne Wade Takes An Uber Instead Of A Private Car

I am not sure about you, boys and girls, but when I am in a major metropolis and I don't have wheels — or my car is already parked and ringing up a helluva fee — I take Uber to get around. I use to take trains to get around but for the time being that's not an option.



Interacting with the drivers can be the best part. But, what if you're a celebrity or one of the NBA's best players?



Then you may be in for a helluva ride.



As seen in a video that Dwayne Wade took, in what appears to be good-natured spirit, Wade films his reaction as the driver rants and raves. It may not be the most humble move but it definitely is a bit entertaining.





Dwyane Wade rides an Uber with a SUPER excited driver !

