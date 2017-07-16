VIDEO: UNBOXED! See What The Jaguar E-Pace Is REALLY Like For The FIRST Time

While Jaguar was happy to unveil the all-new E-Pace sport-utility with a bit of a splash, we're more concerned about the meat and potatoes of this all-new SUV.



In case you missed it, Jaguar revealed the E-Pace and had the vehicle do a barrel roll stunt to set a Guiness World Record.

Having said that, our friends across the pond had access to the E-Pace and were able to put a presenter in the vehicle and go through the details. If you're thinking of cross-shopping this against the likes of an Audi Q3, BMW X1 or Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, you'll want to scope out this clip.


The all-new Jaguar E-Pace sits below the F-Pace in the range as a key rival to Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA. Rachel Burgess takes an in-depth and exclusive first look.



