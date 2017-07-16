VIDEO: UNBOXED! See What The Jaguar E-Pace Is REALLY Like For The FIRST Time

Agent00R submitted on 7/16/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:34:07 AM
0 user comments | Views : 156 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
While Jaguar was happy to unveil the all-new E-Pace sport-utility with a bit of a splash, we're more concerned about the meat and potatoes of this all-new SUV.
In case you missed it, Jaguar revealed the E-Pace and had the vehicle do a barrel roll stunt to set a Guiness World Record. Having said that, our friends across the pond had access to the E-Pace and were able to put a presenter in the vehicle and go through the details. If you're thinking of cross-shopping this against the likes of an Audi Q3, BMW X1 or Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, you'll want to scope out this clip.The all-new Jaguar E-Pace sits below the F-Pace in the range as a key rival to Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA. Rachel Burgess takes an in-depth and exclusive first look.Jaguar E-Pace
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news