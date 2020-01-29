VIDEO: WATCH The USA Live REVEAL Of The All-new Genesis GV80, New Information CONFIRMED PLUS A Bonus...

One thing we really dig about live reveal events is that, typically, automakers divulge quite a bit of information. Think of it like a data dump.



That's because although it's a show where they're trying to sell you on the vehicle, they're also trying to justify why a product exists, why it's designed the way it is and the thinking behind specific features. Sometimes this is extremely helpful in understanding a manufacturer's perspective on a segment or market at large.



Knowing that the Spies are dialed into these keen details, we wanted to provide you with the live reveal of the all-new Genesis GV80.



Happening tonight, a couple key details were revealed.



1) The GV80 will hit showrooms Summer 2020; and,



2) It will definitely be offered with two engines: A 2.5-liter four cylinder good for about 300 horsepower and a 3.5-liter six-cylinder good for 370+ horsepower.



Pricing is still not being discussed at this stage.



Now, for the bonus. At around the 16:20 mark you can watch full-length Super Bowl ad for the GV80 featuring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.





<br>



