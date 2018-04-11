VIDEO: Was Jeep's Knocking Of Kia SMART Marketing Or A PETTY Ploy?

Agent00R submitted on 11/4/2018

3 user comments | Views : 618 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

One of the things I love about marketing is that you can do just about anything.

Well, provided that your marketing matches your respective brand.

Every once and a while though, a company makes a mistake.

Someone gets too excited. No one speaks up. And, boom. You wind up with a piece of advertising or a campaign that doesn't quite seem to add up. In Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) latest effort with the Jeep brand, it's a bit...perplexing.

That's because Jeep went after Kia. Let me repeat that. Kia. To be more specific, the Sorento.

Check out the Halloween-themed spot, below, and let us know: Was this SMART marketing or a PETTY ploy?



When you don’t drive a Jeep® 4x4, off-roading can be a real nightmare. #HappyHalloween




Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R


User Comments

TheSteve

When you have to knock Kia, you're overdue for a self-reevaluation.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 11/4/2018 9:26:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I agree. The video was LAME.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/4/2018 9:48:46 PM | | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

Yeah just a sad attempt

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 11/4/2018 9:55:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

