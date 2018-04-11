VIDEO: Was Jeep's Knocking Of Kia SMART Marketing Or A PETTY Ploy?

One of the things I love about marketing is that you can do just about anything. Well, provided that your marketing matches your respective brand.



Every once and a while though, a company makes a mistake.



Someone gets too excited. No one speaks up. And, boom. You wind up with a piece of advertising or a campaign that doesn't quite seem to add up. In Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) latest effort with the Jeep brand, it's a bit...perplexing.



That's because Jeep went after Kia. Let me repeat that. Kia. To be more specific, the Sorento.



Check out the Halloween-themed spot, below, and let us know: Was this SMART marketing or a PETTY ploy?







When you don’t drive a Jeep® 4x4, off-roading can be a real nightmare. #HappyHalloween



<br>



