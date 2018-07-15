VIDEO: Watch The Exact Moment A Lexus RC F GT3 Goes Up In Smoke At Goodwood

You just never know what's going to happen at Goodwood!



Every year the Festival of Speed comes and goes, and one thing always remains true. Something crazy happens. Whether that's a vintage Ferrari worth millions getting stuffed into a wall or a concept vehicle going off the rails, there's usually at least one spectacle to behold.



This year, unfortunately, it was a Lexus RC F GT3. After entering the paddock with seemingly no major issues, the Japanese car just goes up in smoke.



According to reports, Scott Pruett had just exited the vehicle and was reaching inside to grab something when the fire erupted. As a friend of AutoSpies, we're glad he was not seriously injured. As of now it's unclear if anyone else was involved or injured.



Lexus spoke to Jalopnik and said while the cause was not known, the specific vehicle that's been reduced to ashes is actually a show car and was not entered in IMSA competition races.





Returning to paddock Lexus GT3 catches fire at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018

