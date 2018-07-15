VIDEO: Watch The Exact Moment A Lexus RC F GT3 Goes Up In Smoke At Goodwood

Agent00R submitted on 7/15/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:04:10 AM

1 user comments | Views : 592 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

You just never know what's going to happen at Goodwood!

Every year the Festival of Speed comes and goes, and one thing always remains true.

Something crazy happens. Whether that's a vintage Ferrari worth millions getting stuffed into a wall or a concept vehicle going off the rails, there's usually at least one spectacle to behold.

This year, unfortunately, it was a Lexus RC F GT3. After entering the paddock with seemingly no major issues, the Japanese car just goes up in smoke.

According to reports, Scott Pruett had just exited the vehicle and was reaching inside to grab something when the fire erupted. As a friend of AutoSpies, we're glad he was not seriously injured. As of now it's unclear if anyone else was involved or injured.

Lexus spoke to Jalopnik and said while the cause was not known, the specific vehicle that's been reduced to ashes is actually a show car and was not entered in IMSA competition races.


Returning to paddock Lexus GT3 catches fire at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018




VIDEO: Watch The Exact Moment A Lexus RC F GT3 Goes Up In Smoke At Goodwood

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Who was the idiot trying to put out the fire with an ABC extinguisher?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/15/2018 11:22:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]