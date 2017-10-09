VIDEO: What Happens When You Forge Hurricane Harvey Flood Waters In A Military Five Ton?

Given the past two weeks, we've been seeing quite a bit of flooding thanks to major storms like Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, which is making landfall in Florida today. Agent 001 and I have talked about this previously in various situations and we've always thought of things like the Jeep Wrangler and Hummer H1.



A military five ton never entered our minds. It has now though!



While we cannot confirm this clip has to do with Harvey, it seems that it does. Given the depth of water, the fact it was uploaded recently and that it happened in Vidor, Texas, all signs point to yes.



There's been a couple folks in my neighborhood with five tons and, you know what, if the apocalypse happens, I think I know where I'll be heading to get out of Dodge.



Check out the clip below.





