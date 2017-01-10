VIDEO: What's An Early Morning, Sunday Drive Like In LA In A 1969 Porsche 911 T

If you're an enthusiast looking for the perfect opportunity to take advantage of wide open roads, you have to be a weekend warrior.

Unless, of course, you live somewhere that's not overpopulated. Like North Carolina. 

For Kurt, who lives in Los Angeles, that means waking up and going for a drive at six or seven in the morning.

Based in New Jersey, I can relate. There's only two times to drive and actually enjoy yourself. From one to six a.m., which is dangerous due to intoxicated drivers and the cover of night hiding things like deer. And, early a.m. before the minivans hit — and clog — the roads. 

In this Petrolicious feature, learn what makes Kurt tick. After dumping a vintage Italian car, he decided to switch to something decidedly reliable and fun. This led him to the inevitable, a 911. But learn why his 1969 911 T isn't just your ordinary Porsche.


The 911 T was the most stripped-down model in the range, and arguably the most pleasurable experience because of it. No excessive luxuries or functionality to take away from a pure driving experience.

Read more about this maximally minimalist Porsche and go behinds the scenes during the making of this film at http://petro.li/911TGallery




skytop

He says "Having patience you really get the right thing." Yet he also said after selling the "Italian" car, he ran out as 'fast as he could' to buy two old Porsches. So which is it according to Kurt? Fast or patient?
Enjoyable video...thanks for taking us for the ride.

Posted on 10/1/2017 9:43:17 AM

Posted on 10/1/2017 9:43:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

The truth is probably somewhere in between.

Run from the bad, but be patient when it comes to rehabbing and bringing the right car back to life in its proper form — in his case, the 911T.

Posted on 10/1/2017 9:48:15 AM

Posted on 10/1/2017 9:48:15 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I agree that the truth is probably somewhere in between. If you want a specific car, you can usually find it for a price. If you want a price you probably won't like the car. Sometimes paying more for an intact car is what you do. Sometimes you buy a basket case and hope for the best.

I recall well finding an Iso Grifo for sale in Georgia and it was a non-running, rust bucket. It sort of got restored 9n the sense that it looked like a Grifo when we were done, but under it was a mountain of fab work and Corvette pieces.

The current mistresses I'm cheating on behind my wife's back are a Triumph TR6 and a TR7 coupe. They are parked at one of the shops and what she doesn't know won't hurt her. I've always loved the look of both. Both are rough but not rusty. The TR6 runs better than the TR7 which is doing its impression of a diesel. The TR6 will need a mechanical go over, a look at the engine, some minor body work, and a respray. The TR7 is in similar condition but the interior is shot. I'm debating whether to throw an Ecoboost 4 cylinder under the hood.

Driving old cars is a tremendous bit of fun.

Posted on 10/1/2017 10:10:19 AM

Posted on 10/1/2017 10:10:19 AM | | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

Good stuff, @Matt. Thank you for sharing.

Posted on 10/1/2017 10:11:49 AM

Posted on 10/1/2017 10:11:49 AM | | Votes: 1   

