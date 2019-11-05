VIDEO: You've Got To SEE It To Believe It — Man's GF Pays The Ultimate Price...

A book was once written called Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus.

Well, ain't that the truth.

Although we may cover the auto industry here, one thing is certain: Relationships are hard.

Clearly a prank video or done for comedic effect, two people decided to have a bit of fun with a drive-thru window of their local McDonald's. Behind the wheel was a man. On top of the vehicle inside a carefully placed cage was a woman.

When asked, reports indicate that the driver says that his girlfriend had been caught texting another man. The punishment? Well, that's self explanatory.



This guy was recorded at McDonald’s drive-thru while ordering food with his girlfriend inside a cage on top of his car. Apparently as punishment for texting another guy.

When questioned further the man claims he caught her red-handed texting another dude and this is her punishment...



 



