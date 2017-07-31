VW Board Decides That Audi Gets To Keep Ducati After All

Volkswagen is still undecided whether it should sell motorcycle manufacturer Ducati or not in the wake of the auto industry’s largest scandal, the Dieselgate.

The majority of members in the company’s supervisory board currently are not backing a possible sale of the Italian brand.

Back in April this year, Europe’s largest manufacturer started contacting potential buyers of Ducati and tasked banks to evaluate options for possible deals. The decision was part of VW’s plans to review its portfolio of brands and assets following an announced multi-billion investment into faster shift to electric vehicles.



