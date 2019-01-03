VW CEO Points Out Tesla's Huge Advantage Over Much Of The Industry

Agent009 submitted on 3/1/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:36:16 AM

0 user comments | Views : 486 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In an interesting and honest comment about their effort to go electric, VW CEO Herbert Diess said that Tesla has an important advantage over legacy automakers when it comes to electric vehicles; they don’t have to worry about protecting their gas-powered car business.



The fact that Tesla only sells all-electric vehicles and only worries about selling electric vehicles give them an important advantage.

Diess made the comment in an interview with Financial Times:

    “I think Tesla is doing a good job. They don’t have to care about the legacy. They don’t have to care about the next generation of gasoline in motors and so they can really focus on the future. It’s an advantage.”


Read Article


VW CEO Points Out Tesla's Huge Advantage Over Much Of The Industry

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]