VW CEO Points Out Tesla's Huge Advantage Over Much Of The Industry

In an interesting and honest comment about their effort to go electric, VW CEO Herbert Diess said that Tesla has an important advantage over legacy automakers when it comes to electric vehicles; they don’t have to worry about protecting their gas-powered car business.



The fact that Tesla only sells all-electric vehicles and only worries about selling electric vehicles give them an important advantage.



Diess made the comment in an interview with Financial Times:



“I think Tesla is doing a good job. They don’t have to care about the legacy. They don’t have to care about the next generation of gasoline in motors and so they can really focus on the future. It’s an advantage.”





Read Article