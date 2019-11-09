VW Chairman Denies That A Tesla Tie Up Is In The Works

Recently, a rumor spread around the world that Herbert Diess - the chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen Group - expressed interest in buying a stake in Tesla.
It was then quickly denied in an update and now Herbert Diess explained at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show what he really thinks:
Read Article
“No, I wouldn’t consider a stake in Tesla. I really admire what it has done, which is also helpful for us because it is really pushing us. The cars are nice and I like to drive them.”
“I wouldn’t buy a stake because I think all they are doing, we can do.”