VW Chairman Denies That A Tesla Tie Up Is In The Works

Agent009 submitted on 9/11/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:30:04 PM

0 user comments | Views : 600 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Recently, a rumor spread around the world that Herbert Diess - the chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen Group -  expressed interest in buying a stake in Tesla.

It was then quickly denied in an update and now Herbert Diess explained at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show what he really thinks:

“No, I wouldn’t consider a stake in Tesla. I really admire what it has done, which is also helpful for us because it is really pushing us. The cars are nice and I like to drive them.”

“I wouldn’t buy a stake because I think all they are doing, we can do.”



Read Article


VW Chairman Denies That A Tesla Tie Up Is In The Works

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]