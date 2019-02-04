VW Goes Like Gangbusters In March - Sales Up 14%

Agent009 submitted on 4/2/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:43:40 PM
VW sales rose 14% in March powered by robust Tiguan SUV and Jetta sedan sales.
Beetle selling at twice the rate of the regular Golf, yet VW is killing the Beetle.— 80Ho (View Profile)
Beetle selling at twice the rate of the regular Golf, yet VW is killing the Beetle.
— 80Ho (View Profile)
