VW Goes Like Gangbusters In March - Sales Up 14%

Agent009 submitted on 4/2/2019

1 user comments

VW sales rose 14% in March powered by robust Tiguan SUV and Jetta sedan sales.







Agent009

80Ho

Beetle selling at twice the rate of the regular Golf, yet VW is killing the Beetle.

Posted on 4/2/2019 1:17:41 PM   

