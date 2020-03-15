VW Group Pays Out Nearly $5,600 In Bonuses After Exceeding Performance Targets

Unions at Volkswagen Group win agreements on a performance-related bonus of about €5,000 ($5,675) per worker.



The agreement in response to business successes during 2019 will see all its employees receive the bonus announced by CEO Herbert Diess and the chairman of the general works council, Bernd Osterloh. The payout is based on the 2-year calculation period laid down in collective bargaining agreements.

Of the latest bonus, employees covered by collective bargaining agreements already received €1,690.50 ($1,919.05) gross with their salary for November 2019. This means employees are still to receive an amount of €3,259.50 ($3,700.17) gross. This will be paid together with their salary for May...



