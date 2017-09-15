VW Insists That Telsa Is Not A Threat And Diesel Still Has A Future

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller said that Tesla isn’t a threat to the company, as it continues to expand into the EV market and values the “great future” of the diesel engine as well.

“We can’t compare apples with pears. Tesla is a company that sells less than 100,000 units and we sell 10 million. Currently, Tesla burns a 3 digit million amount and we’ve got results of 12 to 13 billion euros per year, so I think we have to be realistic here,” he said.

Mueller said the company, in addition to aiming to produce 1 million battery powered vehicles by 2025, will be forging ahead with diesel technology despite the recent emissions scandal.