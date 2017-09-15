VW Insists That Telsa Is Not A Threat And Diesel Still Has A Future

Agent009 submitted on 9/15/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:39:02 AM

3 user comments | Views : 422 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller said that Tesla isn’t a threat to the company, as it continues to expand into the EV market and values the “great future” of the diesel engine as well.

“We can’t compare apples with pears. Tesla is a company that sells less than 100,000 units and we sell 10 million. Currently, Tesla burns a 3 digit million amount and we’ve got results of 12 to 13 billion euros per year, so I think we have to be realistic here,” he said.

Mueller said the company, in addition to aiming to produce 1 million battery powered vehicles by 2025, will be forging ahead with diesel technology despite the recent emissions scandal.



Read Article


VW Insists That Telsa Is Not A Threat And Diesel Still Has A Future

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

Agree on Both COUNTS
As long as diesel fuel taxes in europe are way lower than those on gas - even spending a little more for a diesel is easily justified. AND - humans - over the last 100 years - have shown that research can overcome polution problems (Correctly - they will not be able to do workarounds anymore) EVENTUALLY ICE engines may be just as clean as the power plants that supply electicity to EVs.

AS far as Tesla - it already is having problems - the Higher Priced models are not selling at all - the model s sold just 75 in the USA last month. Without sales of higher priced product - and with the end of Tax incentives- Tesla pricing will be squeezed enough that the introduction of additional models will need to be put off. ANd with competition coming on line - and with the TESLA sales model of few sales outlets - fewer people will have a reason to find a tesla outlet - when they have local dealers with competitive cars to go to.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 9/15/2017 10:18:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

Agree on Both COUNTS
As long as diesel fuel taxes in europe are way lower than those on gas - even spending a little more for a diesel is easily justified. AND - humans - over the last 100 years - have shown that research can overcome polution problems (Correctly - they will not be able to do workarounds anymore) EVENTUALLY ICE engines may be just as clean as the power plants that supply electicity to EVs.

AS far as Tesla - it already is having problems - the Higher Priced models are not selling at all - the model s sold just 75 in the USA last month. Without sales of higher priced product - and with the end of Tax incentives- Tesla pricing will be squeezed enough that the introduction of additional models will need to be put off. ANd with competition coming on line - and with the TESLA sales model of few sales outlets - fewer people will have a reason to find a tesla outlet - when they have local dealers with competitive cars to go to.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 9/15/2017 10:18:19 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

HenryN

If VW is really doing BEV at large scale then Tesla is not a threat. Not because Tesla is small and will be "crushed" as many here like to say, but because the auto market is huge - all they have to do is build EVs comparable to ICE cars in price, performance and design then EVs will take over, and build an infrastructure to support it.

Since the big guys are still held hostage by the oil industry, I am rooting for the little guys to take the lead. Tesla is leading the pack.

HenryN (View Profile)

Posted on 9/15/2017 10:22:38 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]