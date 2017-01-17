VW Lawyer Claims DOJ Handling Of Charges Violates German Legal Principles

A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.

S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.

"We learned of the indictment from a live press conference," Hamburg-based lawyer Annette Voges said on Monday, adding that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had neither contacted former VW brand development chief Heinz-Jakob Neusser before charging him, nor granted her access to the files.

"This conduct contradicts (German) constitutional principles," added Voges, who is representing Neusser, the highest-ranking of the six people charged.



User Comments

LexSucks

How does the picture of Obama relate to the article?

LexSucks (View Profile)

Posted on 1/17/2017 11:40:55 AM   

