VW Sales Crater 18.7% In December - Holds On To A 5.2% Gain For 2017

Volkswagen of America, Inc.

(VWoA) today reported sales of 30,281 units delivered in December 2017 and 339,676 total sales for 2017. This marks a year-to-date increase of 5.2 percent over 2016 and an 18.7 percent decrease over December 2016.

December 2017 highlights include:

  • As the company expands its model lineup to include more family-friendly SUVs, SUV sales attributed more than 48 percent of the vehicles delivered.
  • Sales of the Chattanooga-built Atlas totaled 6,070 units delivered, the best month ever for the vehicle.
  • Sales of the 2018 Tiguan and Tiguan Limited totaled 8,061 units delivered.


Calendar year 2017 highlights include:

  • The Golf family continues to be an important part of the Volkswagen lineup. Sales of the family, driven by the addition of the all-wheel drive SportWagen Alltrack, increased by 11.8 percent over 2016.
  • SUV sales attributed for 23 percent of sales in 2017, which include the all-new Atlas and 2018 Tiguan.




