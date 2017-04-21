VW Slapped With ANOTHER $2.8 Billion Fine - DieselGate Total Climbs To Around $30 Billion

Agent009 submitted on 4/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:35:34 PM

0 user comments | Views : 586 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.nbcnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A federal judge in Detroit Friday signed off on what could be one of the last big developments in the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal, ordering the German maker to pay a $2.

8 billion criminal penalty negotiated as part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department last January.

The ruling now brings to around $30 billion the costs VW will incur after being caught rigging two of its diesel engines to pass U.S. emissions tests — a figure that includes the price of buying back almost 500,000 vehicles sold in the country. Meanwhile, seven current and former Volkswagen employees have been charged with crimes connected to the scandal, while an investigation continues in Germany.



Read Article


VW Slapped With ANOTHER $2.8 Billion Fine - DieselGate Total Climbs To Around $30 Billion

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]