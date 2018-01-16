Vandals In Amsterdam Are Torching Tesla Vehicles

A Tesla Model S and X recently met an unfortunate end in Vondelstraat, Amsterdam. The two electric vehicles, both of which were parked on the street, were set on fire by vandals in an act that witnesses described as deliberate and planned.

The two ill-fated Teslas were parked within 100 meters of each other. According to a local resident who witnessed the incident, the vandals who committed the attack on the electric vehicles were clearly focused on the cars.

“That’s no coincidence. It’s an expensive car. One was here, I saw it from my balcony. The other around the corner at the Vondel Church. Another car was damaged, but that was because it was so close,” the local resident said, according to an Echt Amsterdams Nieuws report.