Vandals In Amsterdam Are Torching Tesla Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 1/16/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:14:09 PM

1 user comments | Views : 804 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Tesla Model S and X recently met an unfortunate end in Vondelstraat, Amsterdam.

The two electric vehicles, both of which were parked on the street, were set on fire by vandals in an act that witnesses described as deliberate and planned.

The two ill-fated Teslas were parked within 100 meters of each other. According to a local resident who witnessed the incident, the vandals who committed the attack on the electric vehicles were clearly focused on the cars.

“That’s no coincidence. It’s an expensive car. One was here, I saw it from my balcony. The other around the corner at the Vondel Church. Another car was damaged, but that was because it was so close,” the local resident said, according to an Echt Amsterdams Nieuws report.



Read Article


Vandals In Amsterdam Are Torching Tesla Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

zlives

maybe Tesla should make the car out of the tire compound...
just seems weird that tires would survive a car fire... or is that notrmal? i don;t really know.

zlives (View Profile)

Posted on 1/16/2018 3:01:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]