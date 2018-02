Lots of reviews discuss Model 3—its performance and driving attributes, its interior and exterior design, the basic functionality achieved through the landscape display and a myriad of other features.

I’ve now been driving my Model 3, one of the first in South Florida, for about a week, and I’d like to share some of my observations about the car, without repeating what most of you may already know after seeing reviews performed by mass media and big name Youtubers.