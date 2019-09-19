Video Catches Homeless Woman Stealing Detroit Police Cruiser And High Speed Chase That Follows

Scary dashcam footage has been published online that shows a high-speed chase involving a woman in Michigan who stole a police cruiser in early July.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 24-year-old Destiny Hawkins took an interest in a Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicle on July 5 as an officer attended to a pedestrian who had been struck on the sidewalk on Woodward Avenue at 9 Mile in Ferndale. The officer’s body camera showed the woman, believed to be homeless, jump in the SUV and speed off.



