Video Shootout: Mazda MX5 Vs Fiat 124 Spider Which Is More Fun To Drive?

Ever since the new generation MX-5 popped out fans of the lightweight and affordable Japanese car have been rejoicing – and now it turns out the rest of the interested folks were eagerly awaiting the Fiat 124 Spider.

The Italian model is based on the MX-5 – it’s even produced in the same factory. So why would someone put the Fiata and Miata against each other. The same reason why twin brothers aren’t exactly the same (ever seen a shooting session with twin blonde sisters?!). Anyways, Fiat has been rather surprised by the great welcome its 124 Spider has received – but if anyone remembers, they haven’t made a proper RWD car since before our parents were born. So no reason to be surprised, actually.
 



momentofsurrender

The middle one lol.

momentofsurrender (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2017 1:37:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

