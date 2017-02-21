Video Shootout: Mazda MX5 Vs Fiat 124 Spider Which Is More Fun To Drive?

Ever since the new generation MX-5 popped out fans of the lightweight and affordable Japanese car have been rejoicing – and now it turns out the rest of the interested folks were eagerly awaiting the Fiat 124 Spider.

The Italian model is based on the MX-5 – it’s even produced in the same factory. So why would someone put the Fiata and Miata against each other. The same reason why twin brothers aren’t exactly the same (ever seen a shooting session with twin blonde sisters?!). Anyways, Fiat has been rather surprised by the great welcome its 124 Spider has received – but if anyone remembers, they haven’t made a proper RWD car since before our parents were born. So no reason to be surprised, actually.

