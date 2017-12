Take a good look at the Lexus LC 500 and the Aston Martin DB11 V8. Which is prettier? Impossible to answer because beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Despite its unusual styling, the LC 500 is a wondrous thing to look at, especially in the flesh. There are just so many interesting angles and shapes and curves going on. It’s impossible to mistake it for something not from Japan. Whereas the DB11 V8 is about as beautiful as you can get coming out of the UK.









