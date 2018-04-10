VinFast Becomes The First Serious Effort From Vietnam To Tap Into The Market

David Beckham is an icon in Vietnam. We know this because VinFast, Vietnam’s newest and actually only car maker, brought Beckham on stage at the launch of its first two cars at the Paris Motor Show.

Along with Miss Vietnam. And you thought the casual decorative sexism of motorshows was dead…

Anyway, regardless of whether you think the world is crying out for yet another biggish crossover and saloon, it’s still interesting to look at where VinFast has come from, and where it hopes to go. It’s a truly serious effort with some staggering stats behind it.