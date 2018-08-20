Violent Indy Car Crash Reminds Me Why I Never Wanted To Race Open Wheel Cars

Canadian racing driver Robert Wickens was involved in a brutal crash while contesting the seventh lap of IndyCar's 500-mile race at Pocono Speedway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The crash, which saw Wickens fly through the air and endure a violent explosion, also took out Ryan Hunter-Reay, Takuma Sato, Pietro Fittipaldi, and Wickens' teammate James Hinchcliffe.

An official update on his overall condition hasn't been released by IndyCar or the hospital where the popular driver was airlifted, but a Schmidt Peterson Motorsports statement issued to the media on Sunday night claims that he's suffered "orthopedic injuries and is still being evaluated."



