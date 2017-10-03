Volkswagen Admits They Cancelled The Phaeton Flagship Because Of Tesla's Model S

Volkswagen has admitted that development of the next-generation Phaeton was cancelled because of the Tesla Model S.



Talking at the Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen brand boss Herbert Diess said that development of the new-age Phaeton was quite progressed when the marque decided to pull the plug for fear that it wasn't going to match up to the Model S.



“We were quite far advanced with the next Phaeton but it became clear it wasn’t enough of a leap forwards. A modern large saloon has to be competitive and have an advantage over the Tesla, which is the benchmark and in many regions dominates the segment.





Read Article