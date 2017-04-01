Volkswagen Backs Up Strong November With A 20% Jump In December - Ends 2016 Down 7.6%

Volkswagen of America, Inc.

(VWoA) today reported sales of 37,229 units delivered in December 2016. This marks a 20.3 percent increase over December 2015.  Sales for 2016 total 322,948 units, a 7.6 percent decrease over 2015.

December 2016 highlights include:

  • Tiguan delivered 5,575 units, a 13.8 percent increase over December 2015, marking the best month ever for the vehicle.
  • The Golf family delivered 8,968 units, a 56.9 percent increase over December 2015.
    • Golf GTI delivered 2,777 units for the month, a 17.2 percent increase over December 2015, marking the best month ever for the vehicle.
    • Golf SportWagen delivered 3,332 units, a 271.5 percent increase over December 2015. This includes the all-new Alltrack.
  • The Chattanooga-built Passat delivered 7,241 units, a 101.4 percent increase over December 2015.

Calendar year 2016 highlights include:

  • Tiguan delivered 43,638 units in 2016, a 21.7 percent increase over 2015, marking the best year ever for the vehicle.
  • Golf GTI delivered 23,934 units in 2016, a 1.1 percent increase over 2015, marking the best year ever for the model.



User Comments

MDarringer

I wonder how much of the increase is TDI owners being hoodwinked by a too-good-to-be-true incentive on a new VW.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2017 11:53:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carsnyc

That, plus the fact that we suffer of short-term memory in the U.S. and thus the cheating scandal is starting to look old

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2017 12:22:37 PM | | Votes: 1   

nguyenvuminh

Surprising, I thought the sales drop would have been greater given the bad publicity.

nguyenvuminh (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2017 12:20:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

VW also has put HIGH incentives out to dealers to allow steep discounts so as to keep the decline in sales from being too precipitous.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2017 1:01:15 PM | | Votes: 2   

