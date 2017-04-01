Volkswagen Backs Up Strong November With A 20% Jump In December - Ends 2017 Down 7.6%

Volkswagen of America, Inc.

(VWoA) today reported sales of 37,229 units delivered in December 2016. This marks a 20.3 percent increase over December 2015.  Sales for 2016 total 322,948 units, a 7.6 percent decrease over 2015.

December 2016 highlights include:

  • Tiguan delivered 5,575 units, a 13.8 percent increase over December 2015, marking the best month ever for the vehicle.
  • The Golf family delivered 8,968 units, a 56.9 percent increase over December 2015.
    • Golf GTI delivered 2,777 units for the month, a 17.2 percent increase over December 2015, marking the best month ever for the vehicle.
    • Golf SportWagen delivered 3,332 units, a 271.5 percent increase over December 2015. This includes the all-new Alltrack.
  • The Chattanooga-built Passat delivered 7,241 units, a 101.4 percent increase over December 2015.

Calendar year 2016 highlights include:

  • Tiguan delivered 43,638 units in 2016, a 21.7 percent increase over 2015, marking the best year ever for the vehicle.
  • Golf GTI delivered 23,934 units in 2016, a 1.1 percent increase over 2015, marking the best year ever for the model.



Volkswagen Backs Up Strong November With A 20% Jump In December - Ends 2017 Down 7.6%

MDarringer

I wonder how much of the increase is TDI owners being hoodwinked by a too-good-to-be-true incentive on a new VW.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2017 11:53:27 AM   

