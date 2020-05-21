Volkswagen Backtracks On New Golf 8 Ad As Racist - What Does This Tell You?

A bizarre, racist video promoting Volkswagen's new Golf 8 made its way to the company's Instagram page .
.. so the German car company's saying sorry for what it calls an "insult to every decent person."
The ad -- which has been pulled, but not before spreading and being slammed on social media -- shows a black man being forced away from a parked VW by an oversized white hand ... before he gets flicked into a restaurant called Petit Colon.
(click through to see the ad while is is still present)
