Volkswagen CEO Dares To Say What Others Won't, "Tesla Is Not Niche"

There appears to be a budding friendship between the CEOs of Volkswagen Group and Tesla, the electric-car company suddenly back on the ascent.

At an event where VW was presenting the new Golf hatchback Thursday, CEO Herbert Diess quibbled with reporters who suggested Tesla is in trouble because it's too small.

"Tesla is not niche," Diess said in Wolfsburg, Germany, where VW is based. "The Model 3 is a large-series model and they are one of the biggest manufacturers of electric-car batteries."



User Comments

Aspy11

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 10:15:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

By market cap, Tesla is again the most valuable US auto company.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 5:37:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -4   

MDarringer

Market cap is also a massive crapshoot/gamble rather than a real value.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 6:35:53 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

VW will probably buy Tesla. Tesla is niche because EV technology is far from perfected, hence its limited sales.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 6:27:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

Over time, companies are valued based on their EBITDA and profit multiples.

Tesla is still (10+ years!!!!) in the honeymoon phase where markets price in "future opportunity". I'm glad for all the Tesla "atta-boys" and backslapping but the fact of the matter is...

"On Oct. 23, Tesla reported a surprise profit for the third quarter of 2019.
The profit was largely attributed to efficiency gains and cost reductions, but the scale of the sequential change looks improbable. A deeper dive into the financials shows that the profit came thanks to a mix of deferred revenue recognition, elevated regulatory credit sales, throttled-back capex, and stretched payables. Tesla showed year-over-year declines to auto margins, revenues, and net income; that is not a healthy trend for a company priced for growth. It appears that Tesla pulled out all the stops to engineer a profitable quarter, but the underlying problems facing the business remain; sustainable profitability remains very much in doubt." Seeking Alpha.

Spend some time reading the earnings report (not many people do these days) rather than simply being self-congratulatory.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 7:49:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 9   

SanJoseDriver

Deferred revenue was like $30M from FSD sales. Cash increased to over $5B, they're in pretty good shape to continue their rampage.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 9:28:29 PM | | Votes: -5   

Section_31_JTK

Tesla's P&L looks like crap when you dive into it. If it were not for the accounting trickery noted above, the company would still be losing money.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 8:53:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 8   

SanJoseDriver

The "trickery" mostly involved massive cuts in spending and COGS, think that was a smart thing to do.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 9:29:26 PM | | Votes: -6   

runninglogan1

Diess knows what he's talking about. Time to play nice with Tesla.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 11:23:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -6   

valhallakey

I guess I will believe VW over the experts here.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 2:16:44 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

carloslassiter

I remember about 12 months ago when people here were fawning over the Kia Stinger and predicting Tesla's imminent bankruptcy.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 8:19:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -6   

