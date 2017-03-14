Volkswagen CEO Say Theys Are On Track Financially And Are Open To Talks With Fiat Over Merger

The world’s largest automaker, Volkswagen AG, “is back on track” even as it works through its global diesel scandal, its CEO said. And he isn't ruling out talking about a merger with FCA. Speaking through an interpreter at the automaker’s annual press conference here, Matthias Mueller said that despite a global diesel crisis, “2016 did not turn out to be the nightmare that many predicted” for VW. To move forward, though, VW “must become more international, more entrepreneurial and more female -- especially at the management level.”



