Volkswagen Confirms It Is Sleeping With Ford, But They Aren't Getting Married

Agent009 submitted on 11/16/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:38:30 AM

0 user comments | Views : 682 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Rumours of a VW and Ford tie-in have been circulating since the start of the month, with speculation that the brands will also develop electric vehicles together.

Diess today confirmed the joint development of commercial vehicles is "core to the alliance", and went on to say that bosses had "identified other potential cooperation with Ford outside of commercial vehicles".

However, Diess denies the relationshp will extend to a rumoured full merger with Ford, claiming "that was never the objective of our talks".



Read Article


Volkswagen Confirms It Is Sleeping With Ford, But They Aren't Getting Married

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]