olkswagen has cut the salaries and suspended the bonuses of 14 members of its works council, including the council's head Bernd Osterloh, as public prosecutors investigate alleged earlier overpayment. Osterloh, who once earned 750,000 euros ($888,525) in a single year and up to 250,000 in other years, said he would now receive about 8,000 euros a month, according to an interview on the website IG Metall bei Volkswagen. The website is aimed at union members working for the carmaker.



