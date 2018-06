Volkswagen AG is handing responsibility for managing regions to its different brands as part of a broader strategic overhaul to decentralize power at the automaker. <p>CEO Herbert Diess, who took over in April, has embarked on a shake-up of the corporate structure at the company to slim down VW and boost its brands.</p> <p>"We are spreading responsibility across several shoulders, we are making Volkswagen faster, leaner and more efficient," Diess said in a statement on Friday.</p>



Read Article