Volkswagen Executives Ordered To Pay Back Millions For Personal Use Of Private Jets

Volkswagen executives have been ordered to repay millions of euros, after reports emerged that they had used the company’s private jet, for holiday travel.
Newspapers in Germany are running stories describing how one senior chief, used the corporate jet to fly his entire family to Thailand for a holiday. Another used it to travel to Vienna for a luxury spa weekend.
Executives at the German car maker were permitted to use the aircraft for travel as part of a generous expenses package.
