Volkswagen Expands Crossover Portfolio With Small T-Cross Crossover

his is the all-new Volkswagen T-Cross, the latest and smallest SUV from the German brand. It’s a rival for the likes of the Nissan Juke, Citroen C3 Aircross and SEAT Arona and due to go on sale in the UK early next year priced from around £16,500. It sits beneath the T-Roc in Volkswagen’s lineup and shares a lot of its mechanical running gear with the Polo supermini. It’s based on the same MQB A0 platform and measures in at 4,107mm long and 1,558mm tall, which makes it 54mm longer and 97mm wider than the Polo. Drivers also sit 100mm higher in the T-Cross than they would in the hatchback.



















