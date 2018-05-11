Volkswagen Eyes New Pick-up Based On Ranger In Product Tie-up

Agent009 submitted on 11/5/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:17:28 AM

1 user comments | Views : 554 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

fter weeks and months of rumors, Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess has confirmed that a badge-engineered version of the Ranger pickup is one of the possible product tie-ups between his company and Ford.

In a sit-down with Automotive News, Diess said that, while VW’s partnership with Ford is mainly focused on commercial vehicles for the European market, a range of mutually beneficial opportunities exist between the two automakers. With its overseas-market Amarok pickup growing long in the tooth, VW can easily see a Ford in its future. American buyers could see a Volkswagenized Ranger, too.

Read Article


Volkswagen Eyes New Pick-up Based On Ranger In Product Tie-up

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

atc98092

Probably work out better than the Routan minivan did for them. My daughter had a Routan, and it was nice enough, but wasn't as good as what else was available on the market.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/5/2018 10:44:46 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]