Volkswagen Holds Steady In August, Up 0.7% For Month

Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 32,255 units delivered in August 2018, an increase of 0.7 percent over August 2017. With 235,673 units year-to-date in 2018, the company is reporting a 7 percent increase in year-over-year sales. Jetta sales topped 10,000 units in August, marking the best single month for any VW vehicle in the U.S. this year. Sales have grown for eight consecutive months in 2018 and, for the first time, VWoA has sold more than 100,000 SUVs in a year. Strong demand for the Atlas and the 2018 Tiguan have contributed for nearly half of VWoA sales this year through August. “We’re happy to see the all-new Jetta gain traction, with sales topping 10,000 units this month,” said Derrick Hatami, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and After Sales for VWoA. “The new model’s bolder design and greater interior space were specifically developed for the American market, so it’s encouraging to see it gain momentum. By adding new technology without raising the cost, we’ve ensured that the Jetta remains a tremendous value to customers. We see this customer focus working across the lineup, as our two new SUVs, Atlas and Tiguan, are also tailored for this market and are driving our growth this year.” Volkswagen now offers America’s Best Car and SUV Bumper-to-Bumper Transferable Warranty on all 2018 models, with the exception of the e-Golf. The People First Warranty is a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, that can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout its duration. The e-Golf carries an eight-year, 100,000-mile High Voltage Limited System warranty on its battery as well as a bumper-to-bumper, 3-year or 36,000 mile (whichever occurs first) New Vehicle Limited Warranty.







