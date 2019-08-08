Volkswagen Kills Off The Golf R Performance Model In US

Volkswagen of America recently announced changes to its 2020 lineup, and one model was notably absent: the Golf R.

The company did say that the regular Golf would be reduced to a single Value Edition trim and the GTI would continue to be available in S and SE trims. Motor Authority contacted VW and asked about the Golf R.

The automaker confirmed that the current-generation AWD hot hatch has reached the end of production (for the U.S., at least) and will not be available for the 2020 model year. If you’re in the market for a new Golf R, though, you can still get a 2019 model – or wait until the next generation arrives on U.S. shores.