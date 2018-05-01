Volkswagen Lowers 3 Row Tiguan Price To Boost Sales

Agent009 submitted on 1/5/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:32:39 AM

4 user comments | Views : 996 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen is lowering the price of the new three-row Tiguan to better "conquest customers" in the highly competitive compact crossover segment.

In a notice to dealers Thursday, the automaker said it is cutting the sticker price by $600 on the base S trim, $2,180 on the midlevel SE trim and $1,460 on the SEL trim. The price on the top-level SEL Premium model is unchanged. Dealers were told the change is effective immediately and that new Monroney stickers would be mailed to dealerships for existing inventory.



Read Article


Volkswagen Lowers 3 Row Tiguan Price To Boost Sales

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

As usual, VW doesn't get it until it's too late. Yes, the new Tiguan is 1000% better than the Tiguan it replaced, but the CRV and RAV4 are simply better than the new Tiguan as are others in the segment. But even if the Tiguan were better, because VW desperately needs sales, it should have been priced well BELOW the competition. The damage has been done. VW did their bait and switch. They published a theoretically competitive price and then did not ship vehicles matching that price. The reality is that the Tiguan and the Atlas get pricey fast. VW is not premium. VW is not the gateway to Audi.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2018 11:15:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

joneshamilton

I recently rode in an Audi Q3, my god that was an awful interior. A Chevrolet Trax has a nicer interior.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2018 11:19:04 AM | | Votes: 2   

joneshamilton

Tiguan just can't compete with the Honda CR-V. I predict more discounting. Especially if Honda builds another factory to boost their needed output.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2018 11:17:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

The CRV is simply better in every way.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2018 11:35:36 AM | | Votes: 3   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]