Volkswagen Lowers 3 Row Tiguan Price To Boost Sales

Volkswagen is lowering the price of the new three-row Tiguan to better "conquest customers" in the highly competitive compact crossover segment.

In a notice to dealers Thursday, the automaker said it is cutting the sticker price by $600 on the base S trim, $2,180 on the midlevel SE trim and $1,460 on the SEL trim. The price on the top-level SEL Premium model is unchanged. Dealers were told the change is effective immediately and that new Monroney stickers would be mailed to dealerships for existing inventory.