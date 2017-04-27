Volkswagen May Be Forced To Sell Off Audi's Ducati To Pay DieselGate Fines

Agent009 submitted on 4/27/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:18:21 AM

2 user comments | Views : 934 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen is still trying to clean up the mess it created with the Dieselgate scandal and a new report indicates the automaker is currently considering selling one of its brands.

Of course, we are not talking about an automotive marque, since Audi, Skoda, and SEAT are all doing pretty well on the market.

According to Reuters, the manufacturer could sell motorcycle manufacturer Ducati in order to pay the multibillion-dollar fines and taxes after the diesel scandal. Ducati was acquired by Audi for $935 million back in 2012 – and the brand has declined to comment the information. Sources close to the matter have told Reuters that no final decision has been made as Volkswagen is currently contacting potential buyers. 


Read Article


Volkswagen May Be Forced To Sell Off Audi's Ducati To Pay DieselGate Fines

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

trboaccord

VW does not need to sell of anything to pay for the government created TDI mess they have plenty of cash as it is they are considering selling Ducatti so they can focus on their core brands.. even if they sold Ducatti they may get just over a billion which is a drop in the bucket compared to the cost of the TDI mess.

trboaccord (View Profile)

Posted on 4/27/2017 10:55:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Hauerg

Government created?
Explain yourself.

Hauerg (View Profile)

Posted on 4/27/2017 11:29:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]