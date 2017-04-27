Volkswagen May Be Forced To Sell Off Audi's Ducati To Pay DieselGate Fines

Volkswagen is still trying to clean up the mess it created with the Dieselgate scandal and a new report indicates the automaker is currently considering selling one of its brands. Of course, we are not talking about an automotive marque, since Audi, Skoda, and SEAT are all doing pretty well on the market.



According to Reuters, the manufacturer could sell motorcycle manufacturer Ducati in order to pay the multibillion-dollar fines and taxes after the diesel scandal. Ducati was acquired by Audi for $935 million back in 2012 – and the brand has declined to comment the information. Sources close to the matter have told Reuters that no final decision has been made as Volkswagen is currently contacting potential buyers.





