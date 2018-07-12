Volkswagen May Leverage Idled Ford Factories To Build Audi Models In US

Agent009 submitted on 12/7/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:49:13 AM

2 user comments | Views : 886 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Making Audis in the U.

S. could help Volkswagen Group protect almost $800 million in profit that its luxury-car unit reaps from the world’s second-biggest automotive market.

Audi generated 5.06 billion euros ($5.7 billion) of global operating income last year, excluding items, making it the biggest single contributor to Volkswagen’s overall profit. About 700 million euros of the brand’s earnings before interest and taxes, or 15 percent of its total, comes from the U.S., estimates Michael Dean, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.



Read Article


Volkswagen May Leverage Idled Ford Factories To Build Audi Models In US

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

OneOfOne

no one will buy an american made audi. not to mention how expensive they will be to make.

OneOfOne (View Profile)

Posted on 12/7/2018 10:23:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

atc98092

Well, they buy American made BMW and Mercedes models. I don't see why that wouldn't apply for Audi as well.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/7/2018 11:16:32 AM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]